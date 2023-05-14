Etor Giidi T-20 tourney begins at Ngorlung

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 13 May: The first Oyam (Tarang) Panyang Memorial Etor Giidi Invited T-20 Cricket Tournament began at Ngrolung-Ralung village in East Siang district on Friday.

In the opening match, Singing Stars beat Friends of 90s by 138 runs.

Singing Stars, who batted first, set their opponent a 245-run target to win.

In reply, the Friends of 90s could score only 106 runs, losing nine wickets.

The second match of the day was played between Old-Raising Stars and Gipong CC, in which the former defeated the latter by 153 runs.

Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni (Libang) Jamoh and senior finance & accounts officer Kalak Tagi attended the opening ceremony.

The ZPM assured that she will extend all possible help for development of the Ngorlung school playground for the benefit of the local youths.

Tagi spoke on the importance of games and sports.

The tournament has been sponsored by Ruksin CDPO Onyok Panyang and his family members in memory of their late grandmother Oyam (Tarang) Panyang and organized by All-Stars Youths of the village under the supervision of Adi Bane Kebang education secretary prof. Enuk Libang, organizing secretary Journey Tarang informed.

A total of nine teams are participating in the tournament. The final match will be played on 15 May, coinciding with the Etor Giidi (festival).