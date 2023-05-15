Etor Giidi T-20 Cricket Tourney-2023

Boring XI to meet All-Star Team in final

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 14 May: Boring XI will meet All-Star Team in the final of the first Oyam (Tarang) Panyang Memorial Etor Giidi Invited T-20 Cricket Tournament on 16 May at Ngrolung-Ralung playground in East Siang district

Boring XI entered into the final, beating United Cricket Club in the first semifinal, while All-Star Team of Ngorlung qualified for the final by defeating Singing-Star in the second semifinal

The champion team and the runner-up will be given trophies with cash prizes. There will also be award for ‘match and man’ and ‘man of the series’ title winners.

The final match, which was fixed on May 15, has been deferred by one day (to 16 May) due to ‘certain reasons,’ the organizers said.

Besides the two finalists, seven other teams participated in the tournament.