AR distributes water storage tanks to villagers

LONGDING, 14 May: The Assam Rifles (AR) on Sunday distributed three RCC water storage tanks to the villagers of Pumao in Longding district.

The AR has sanctioned the three RCC water storage tanks project with a cumulative capacity of 72,000 litres in September 2022 as part of its civic action programme to mitigate the hardship of over 3,500 Pumao residents.

The villagers extended their heartfelt gratitude to AR for the noble gesture ‘which will go a long way in mitigating hardship of Pumao residents.’ (DIPRO)