Farmers trained on Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana

ZIRO, 14 May: A training programme on kiwi cultivation and ornamental flowers under Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana for farmers was organized at the conference hall of district secretariat here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

During the technical session, subject matter specialist in horticulture Sashi Chaturvedi dwelt at length on ‘Kiwi cultivation, practices and management’ while assistant professor (floriculture) Dr. Veluru Bhargav spoke on ‘scope of ornamental flowers for sub-temperate region.’

Assistant professor (floriculture) Yatung Tasso highlighted the ‘Importance of conserving different kinds of wild orchids available at Ziro,’ while agricultural research scientist Dr. Akkalareddy Sumalatha dwelt on the topic ‘Unlocking the Profit-Potential by growing Lilium and Rose under Protected Cultivation.’

Awareness on ‘criteria to release fund under ANBY’ was explained by horticulture development officer Millo Tara.

Sub-divisional horticulture officer Hibu Dante motivated the farmers to attend the training sincerely for their income generation and self-reliance.

Sixty farmers from various parts of Lower Subansiri district attended the training. A selective group of progressive farmers were distributed bio-pesticides and farming tools.

The programme was organized by the horticulture department in collaboration with scientists from Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), Dirpai, Assam, College of Horticulture, Pasighat and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Yachuli. (DIPRO)