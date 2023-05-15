Week-long workshop on NSSO data handling and research with big data sets concludes

RONO HILLS, 13 May: A week-long national workshop on NSSO data handling and research with big data sets using STATA concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on 12 May last.

Organized by the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) department of economics RGU from 8 to 12 May, the workshop was participated by around 30 research scholars and faculty members from different universities and colleges of the country.

Earlier, on the inaugural day of the workshop RGU vice-chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha stressed on skill enhancement of research scholars through such workshops. While lauding the CDS for organizing the capacity building workshop using STATA software, the VC urged the CDS to organize similar workshops for faculty members of the university and colleges in order to enhance their research capabilities. He stated that the use of statistical data and STATA/SPSS are ever increasing in social science research.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam in his address emphasized the importance of data and its interpretation and urged the organizers to include research scholars who also use statistical data in their research work from various other departments as participants in future programmes.

Department of economics HoD prof. S.K. Nayak and dean school of social sciences, prof. Sarit. K. Chaudhuri also spoke.

The technical sessions were conducted by prof. M.P. Bezbaruah from Guwahati University, prof. Rajarshi Majumder from University of Burdawan, West Bengal, prof. Joydeep Baruah from KK Handiqui State Open University, Guwahati and Dr. Smriti Ranjan Sahoo from Centre for Development studies Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.