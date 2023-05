NAMSAI, 14 May: Namsai will host the 6th Sub-Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament-2023 from 17 to 20 May next.

The tournament themed ‘Drug Choro Badminton Khelo’ (Avoid drugs, play badminton) is one of the calendar events of Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA).

Around 273 players are expected to participate in U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17 categories of the tournament, ASBA code of conduct secretary Penya Bagra, who is currently monitoring the preparation at Namsai, informed.