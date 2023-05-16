MLA visits CHC to assess requirements

RUPA, 15 May: Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma recently visited the community health centre (CHC) here in West Kameng district to assess the health centre’s requirements.

The MLA visited various departments of the CHC and interacted with the medical professionals, administrative staff, and patients. He assured to take up the issues faced by the CHC, such as the needs of its staff and patients, at the legislative level, a release from his office stated.

“I am committed to ensuring that our healthcare institutions have the necessary resources and support to deliver the best possible care to our community,” he said.