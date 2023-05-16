No advisory committee to run labour board, says AAPWU

ITANAGAR, 15 May: The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union (AAPWU) in a press conference here on Monday said that “the state lacks an advisory board committee to run the labour board.”

Addressing media persons, AAPWU president Jalley Sonam said that, “without an advisory board committee, it will be difficult for the board to run,” and added that forming an advisory board committee, comprising the chief secretary and two representatives of the legislative assembly, is required.

“The advisory board constituted

under the Minimum Wage Act, 1948, and the department concerned, are not functioning properly,” he said.

The union, which is also seeking a “uniform retirement age of 60 years and equal pay,” urged the government to “reconsider the years.”

“In Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, from 2019 to 2023, 41 casual labourers’ jobs have been terminated, whereas in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district, four persons’ jobs have been terminated,” said Sonam.

The AAPWU’s women’s wing president Tojum Nalo demanded “increasing the 19 grade to 24 grade, comprising painters, fitter, RR operator, carpenter, mason, etc.”

She said that the union has been demanding this since 2016 but no action has been taken by the government in this regard.

The AAPWU said that it would launch a democratic movement if its demands are not met by 20 June.