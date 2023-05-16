3-day Etor festival begins in E/Siang

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 15 May: The celebration of Etor festival of the Adi community of Ruksin, Pasighat and Mebo subdivisions in East Siang district began on Monday with the hoisting of the festival flag and ‘Taku-Tabat’, followed by discussions on the festival’s mythology and demonstration of Etor delong (festival dance).

Attending the festival in Ledum, the oldest and remote village in Ruksin subdivision, Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Kumsi Sidisow urged the community members to “strengthen the social bond among the tribal groups through cultural exchange and

by establishing marital relationships.”

Stating that “marital relationship is the strongest bond of the society,” the MLA encouraged inter-tribe marriage “for better understandings among the people of different groups.”

Sidisow, who belongs to the Aka community of West Kameng district, said that the community people there are going to organise a “mega social event” in West Kameng next year, “where members of different tribal groups of the state will be invited.”

“I hope that exchange of opinion and ideas by people of different castes and communities will boost the inter-tribe relationships and will develop a sense of brotherhood among the tribes,” the MLA opined.

Sidisow assured the local villagers that he would provide Rs 20 lakhs from his local area development fund for the construction of a boundary wall around the Ledum community hall.

Political leader Askok Sangchoju emphasised “the need to maintain cordial relationship among people of different communities for development.” He suggested to the panchayat leaders to “work with dedication for successful implementation of the panchayat and rural development schemes.”

Earlier, Bilat ZPM Olik Taloh said that festivals provide the people of different groups a platform to exchange ideas and share happiness. She urged the local youths to be kind towards guests and outsiders.

Later, Sidisow and other invited guests launched the ‘Delong dance dress’ used by youths during Etor festivities. They also distributed prizes to youth leaders for their outstanding social services.

Among others, ZPM Akhil Jebisow and Ledum HGB Tangir Taying also spoke.

In Ruksin, the state’s NHM nodal officer, Dr Dimong Padung, and UDA (Education) Thomas Monku attended the festival in Ralung (Ngorlung) village.

Both Padung and Monku advised the community members to preserve their ancestral belief and instill a sense of humanity among the youths.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, former MLA Tatung Jamoh and public leader Tapi Gao, besides Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh, former ZPM Tonggeng Panyang and former anchal samiti member Ono Panggeng also attended the festival.

Reports of Etor celebration have also been received from different parts of Siang and Upper Siang districts.