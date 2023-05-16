Vulture rescued in Ledum

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 15 May: A group of youths of Ledum village in East Siang district rescued a fully-grown vulture from their village on Monday.

Later, they handed over the rescued bird to the forest officials here, in the presence of MLA Kumsi Sidisow and government officials.

Reportedly, the vulture had entered into human habitation in search of food.

Sidisow, who was attending the Etor festival celebration in Ledum, hailed the youths for rescuing the bird.

He has directed the forest officials to send the rescued vulture to the Itanagar zoo at the earliest.