NGT’s interim order regarding Siji HQ foundation to continue

ITANAGAR, 16 May: The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) eastern zone bench in an order stated that the interim order granted by the tribunal will continue before proceeding with the proposed establishment of Lower Siang district headquarters in Siji.

Hearing the case on 3 May regarding the original application (No 102/2022/EZ), Mirjum Karba vrs union of India & others, the tribunal stated that “in view of the averments made in the affidavit of principal chief conservator of forests filed on behalf of Respondent Nos 3 & 8 and the statement made by the chief secretary, GoAP, and principal chief conservator of forests, we direct that the interim order granted by this tribunal shall continue till such time as appropriate notification is issued by the MoEF&CC, and forest clearances with terms and conditions therein are obtained by the state respondents before proceeding with the proposed construction of the Siji district headquarters in Lower Siang district.”

According to the petitioner, the NGT in its order issued on 6 January had “completely stayed all construction activities in the area which was notified by the state government for the establishment of the district headquarters in Siji till further orders, and has given three weeks to the government to file a counter affidavit.”

During the hearing on 3 May, the chief secretary and the principal chief conservator of forests “specifically informed the tribunal that till date no construction has been made with regard to the Siji district headquarters of Lower Siang district,” and

that “the notification of the MoEF&CC with regard to the eco-sensitive zone of the Kane Wildlife Sanctuary’ in Lower Siang district, dated 08.04.2021, is not yet final,” it said.

The officers further stated that “till date no forest clearance has been granted by the MoEF&CC for the proposed construction of the Siji district headquarters, and directions have been given that no construction should be made in view of the order of the tribunal.”