Permanent IMC office ready to be inaugurated

ITANAGAR, 17 May: The permanent office building of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) at Chimpu, is ready to serve the people. The new IMC office is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu within few days, said IMC mayor Tamme Phassang on Wednesday.

Extending sincere thanks to CM Pema Khandu, DCM Chowna Mein and ULB minister Kamlung Mossang for their generous support, the mayor said “IMC’s permanent office with modern facilities reflects our commitment to effective service to the citizens with the utmost professionalism.”

“This new establishment will further strengthen our principles of transparent governance and meaningful public participation,” added Phassang.