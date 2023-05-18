DC reviews monsoon preparedness

PASIGHAT, 17 May: East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu has reviewed the department-wise monsoon preparedness in a district-level pre-monsoon review meeting here on Wednesday.

Taggu, who is also chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), directed all the line departments to review and submit their disaster management plans.

Emphasizing the need for greater coordination among the stakeholders and non-governmental agencies in order to tackle disasters collectively, he directed the officials to remain present in their respective places of posting with full alert to tackle any disastrous situation.

He also stressed on making people living in vulnerable areas alert on time and maintaining the stock of life saving drugs and food grains.

SP Sumit Kumar Jha spoke on disaster relief measures including early warning systems and disaster preparedness.

He also highlighted crucial role of police and fire control services and assured all possible help to DDMA.

DDMO Tsangpa Tashi gave a power-point presentation on disaster preparedness. (DIPRO)