21 arrested, 10 served notice over Seppa bandh

SEPPA, 18 May: The East Kameng police recently arrested 21 persons (13 males and eight females) and served notice to another 10 (five males and five females) in connection with the 10-12 May bandh in Seppa.

“The action has been initiated based on the FIR received through magistrates deployed by the district administration during the bandh,” the police said.

SP Rahul Gupta on Thursday informed in a release that four FIRs have been registered at the police station here, “based on the complaints by the magistrates,” and that a total of 21 people have been arrested, while another 10 people have joined the investigation after notice under Section 41 A of the CrPC was served to them.

Those arrested for “instigating and organising mobs” have

been identified as Tamo Natung (28), Mandar Taniang (31), Karan Beyong (24), and Parwa Paffa (23), while two government servants – identified as Bameng Agriculture Field Officer Karcha Dodum (32), and RWD Head Assistant Tacho Dodum (56) – have been arrested for participating in the bandh and illegal rally.

“Mobile phones have been seized with incriminating materials. Evidence of causing illegal bandh call through sharing messages, audio and videos through the social media have been taken on record. Evidence from social media accounts have been taken into consideration. It has been found that they warned the public from opening shops, travelling, attending government offices and if any shop was found open they should be ready for all untoward incidents.

“They misled the gullible innocent public, particularly the vegetable vendors, autorickshaw, Tata mobile drivers and the business fraternity of East Kameng and caused immense hardship,” the SP said.

He further informed that the accused and eyewitnesses have been examined.

“It has come to light that conspirators deliberately pushed the female protestors in front to avoid police action. Then they marched from Bazar Line Seppa to Meena Pahar with inflammatory slogans, thereby making effort to join more protestors to create ruckus. Thereafter, they barged into DC office Seppa. Despite being lawfully ordered to disperse, the said persons continued to be a part of the unlawful assembly. They gave agitating speeches to burn down DC office Seppa and vandalise police station Seppa. They also burnt tyres, blocked roads with pipes and poles which have been seized and are being examined by concerned department officials for public property damage.

“It has come to light that they misguided the youths who blocked the roads at various locations in and around Seppa using stones, wooden pieces, cement mixture, water pipelines, burnt tyres, etc, thereby restraining the vehicular movement,” he added.

The SP further informed that Section 120 B has been added to all the FIRs “due to emerging conspiracy angle, whereby a few individuals caused unrest by announcing bandh call and intended to damage public property and cause disturbance in the town.”

Regarding the action against the arrested government officials, the SP informed that a letter has been sent to the deputy commissioner “for intimating the participation of the government officials and further disciplinary action as deemed fit.”

“Further investigation is on to catch more persons involved,” the SP added.