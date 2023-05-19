Civil Society appeals for peace, demands impartial probe into Manipur violence

GUWAHATI, 18 May: The Civil Society has appealed to various communities in ethnic violence-torn Manipur to maintain peace and tranquillity.

Reviewing the Manipur situation at the Guwahati Press Club in Assam on Thursday, the Civil Society also appealed to the elders of the various communities to “take initiatives for confidence-building measures for promotion of brotherhood and harmony among various communities.”

Besides demanding an impartial inquiry into the recent violence in Manipur, the Civil Society asked the central and the state governments to “provide adequate security in the conflict-ridden areas of Manipur, so that the victims may return to their homes safely.”

It lambasted the Manipur government “for its inability to protect the people and their properties during the last few weeks in violence-torn areas of Manipur,” and appealed to all the communities of the northeastern states to “provide humanitarian assistance to the displaced people,” and urged the youths of various communities to “desist from further escalation of violence in Manipur.”

‘The Wire’ journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisarothy, who has been covering the Manipur crisis extensively, hinted that “the (Manipur) government was in a motive to save its own government, rather than bringing the fiasco under control.”

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in Manipur, MASS chairman Aditya Lahkar suggested forming a peace committee to start peace talks in Manipur in order to resolve the crisis through discussion.

Several conscientious citizens, including Nachiketa, Lachit Bordoloi, Ankur Tamuli Phukan, Prof Kipgen from IIT Guwahati, NSUG assistant general secretary Imnatila, and Anup Chetia shared their opinions and called for peace in Manipur.