PR ministry’s addl secy reviews GPDP in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 19 May: Union Panchayati Raj (PR) Ministry Additional Secretary Chandra Sekhar Kumar reviewed the gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) in a meeting here on Friday.

Addressing the officials of the PR department and the SIRD&PR, besides DPDOs, ZPCs and the DNOs of the PR department, Kumar informed that “the PR ministry has dropped down the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) to nine thematic approaches to achieve the objective of poverty-free and enhanced livelihood, healthy village, child-friendly village, water-sufficient village, clean and green village, village with self-sufficient infrastructure, socially just and socially secured village, village with good governance and women-friendly village.”

He also highlighted the details of the GPDP, localised SDGs, and action points for the state.

Kumar also inspected the SIRD&PR office and asked the institute to “prepare a blueprint for strengthening the training institute through various windows of the fund.”

PR Director Tamune Miso sought the panchayati raj ministry’s support to the vibrant gram panchayats in the state.

SIRD&PR Deputy Director Narayan Sahoo briefed the central officer about the progress and achievements of the panchayat department and the SIRD&PR.

Sahoo informed that the state government had earmarked Rs 123 crore as the state’s own fund last year and the amount was transferred to the districts. He further informed that Rs 143 crore has been allocated for the current financial year.

“It is a remarkable step of the state government for empowerment of the PRIs in state,” he said.

SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung also spoke.

Kumar had earlier visited Zemithang circle in Tawang district from 15 to 18 May to take stock of the progress of various activities under the vibrant villages programme launched by the home ministry.