Orientation prog on JJA, POCSO Act

KHONSA, 19 May: An orientation programme on the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) & Rules, 2020 and Adoption Regulation, 2022, under Mission Vatsalya was held at the mini-secretariat here in Tirap district on Friday.

In her inaugural address, WCD Deputy Director Hacham Bangsia highlighted the objectives of the orientation training on JJA & Rules, the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012, and adoption, and appealed to all the stakeholders to “create awareness about sexual abuse at workplace.”

Advocate Phojam Aboh made a presentation on various types of sexual offences against children, and the punishment and various provisions under the POCSO Act, while advocate Nilwang Khete explained the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, child in conflict with law, and child in need of care and protection. He also explained the formation and functions of the Juvenile Board.

DCPU Protection Officer Taphek Lowang explained the Adoption Regulation Act, 2022, and “the eligibility criteria for adoptive prospective parents,” and stressed on “special adoption agencies’ rights and the criteria to be followed while adopting a child.”

DMO Dr Lowang along with other officers appealed to the parents to “keep vigil on children below 18 years of age and not hide any kind of sexual harassment with children at workplace as well as at home.”

The programme was attended by, among others, CDPOs N Matey and N Tangha, GHK MS Dr K Socia, WWA member Narmada Sumpa, sisters from the Seva Kendra, Borduria and the Mother Teresa Charity Home, Khonsa, besides members of the NWA, the WWA and the NMF. (DIPRO)