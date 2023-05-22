RGU issues clarification over report on VC’s tenure extension

ITANAGAR, 21 May: Issuing a clarification in response to the news headlined ‘RGU assns, forum stage dharna over VC extending own tenure,’ which was published by this daily on 20 May, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam on Sunday termed the report “misleading, which needs to be set right.”

“Firstly, the issue of enhancement of age of superannuation of the vice chancellor (VC) from 65 years to 70 years and the enhancement of age of superannuation of faculty members from 62 years to 65 years was already discussed and approved in the 20th meeting of the Executive Council (EC) held on 25 April, 2018.

“Accordingly, the age of superannuation of the teachers had been implemented. But the process for implementation of the enhancement of age of superannuation in respect of the VC could not be completed. Hence, the matter was again placed before the 50th EC meeting held on 10 April, 2023, and the EC adopted unanimously to amend the statute as per the provision of Rajiv Gandhi University Act, 2006 (No 8 of 2007).

“This has nothing to do with the present incumbent VC, Prof Saket Kushwaha. As reported in the newspaper, he is not retiring in the month of October this year, but his tenure ends on 3 October, 2023.

“As such, there is no question of extending own tenure or retirement age from 65 years to 70 years,” Dr Rikam stated in a release.

“Further, the issue raised by the associations/forum

in the university is being placed before the 51st EC meeting, scheduled on 22 May, 2023. The EC will discuss at length and take appropriate decision,” he added.

All other issues/matters submitted in writing by the three associations, viz, the RGUTA, the RGUEA and the RGUIEF, are being addressed as per the provisions of the existing system, he said.