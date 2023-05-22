Fmr MLA Thangwang Wangham appointed as state NPP president

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 21 May: Former MLA Thangwang Wangham has been appointed as the new president of the state unit of the National People’s Party (NPP).

In the appointment letter dated 21 May, NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that Wangham will assume charge with immediate effect.

Wangham is a senior politician who had represented the Longding-Pumao assembly constituency in Longding district for a long time. He fought the 2019 MLA election on an NPP ticket and lost to BJP candidate Tanpho Wangnaw.

Before joining the NPP, Wangham was associated with the Congress for a long time, and also with the PPA.

Earlier this month, Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi stepped down as the state NPP president, much to the surprise of everyone. In a letter addressed to Sangma, Mithi said that he was stepping down from the post with immediate effect.

Mithi had been appointed as the state NPP president in 2021 for three years. He had won the 2019 election on an NPP ticket, defeating BJP candidate Laeta Umbrey from the Roing assembly constituency.