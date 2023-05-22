6th Sub-Jr State Ranking Badminton Championship

Manku and Waii U-19 singles’ champions

ITANAGAR, 21 May: Taku Manku of Capital and Jamba Waii of East Kameng district won the U-19 boys’ and the U-19 girls’ singles titles, respectively, in the 6th Sub-Junior State Ranking Badminton Championship, which was held in Namsai from 17 to 20 May.

Ch Soijan Manlong (Namsai) and Roshni Dari (East Kameng) were the runner-up in the boys’ and girls’ U-17 category, respectively.

In U-17 boys doubles, Ch Nantiwa Chowpoo and Ch Soijan Manglong of Namsai won the title, beating the pair of Loki Gollo and Tseten Gyurmey of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) in the final on Saturday.

Tseten Gyurmey (SLSA) pairing with Beryl M Saring (Lower Dibang Valley) won the mixed doubles title. Rito Kaye (Capital) and Jamba Waii (East Kameng) were the runner-up.

Taku Manku (Capital) also won the U-15 boys’ singles title, beating Pang Pangdun Pansa of Changlang in the final.

Jesicca N Saring (LDV) beat Beryl M Saring, who is also from LDV, in the final to win the U-15 girls’ singles title.

In U-15 boys’ doubles, Ch Nantiwa Chowpoo and Ch Sujanand Khen of Namsai defeated the duo of Chipe Riram and Ngajum Gara of Lower Siang in the final to win the title.

TKSC secretary Chau Jaling Mannow and DFA president Chau Mahajini Chaupoo attended the closing ceremony.

The four-day tournament was organised by the Namsai District Badminton Association (NDBA), led by Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, who is also the president of the NDBA, under the aegis of the Arunachal State Badminton Association.

Altogether 222 players from 16 districts participated in the tournament.

The complete results:

BS U-9: 1st: Tabu T Tara (Pakke-Kessang), 2nd: Lamdan Gangsa (Lohit), 3rd: Toshiba Gara (Capital) & Jumson Gadi (Capital).

GS U-9: 1st: Tupi Gadi (Leparada), 2nd: Likha Deechum (Lower Subansiri), 3rd: Rennon Wangsacha (Lohit) and Nabam B Isabella (Papum Pare)

BS U-11: 1st: Kyon Tamin (Capital), 2nd: Bomge Zirdo (Leparada), 3rd: Suraj Das (Capital) and Joy Doji (Capital).

GS U-11: 1st: Jesicca N Saring (LDV), 2nd: Tupi Gadi (Leparada), 3rd: Jumshe Riba (Leparada) and Pia Basar (Leparada).

BS U-13: 1st: Biri Karakuram (Capital), 2nd: Kyon Tamin (Capital), 3rd: Joram Dolo (Changlang) and Nige Chisi (Leparada).

GS U-13: 1st: Jesicca N Saring (LDV), 2nd: Laa Anu (Kamle), 3rd: Jokom Yanu (Kamle) and Jumshe Riba (Leparada).

BD U-13: 1st: N Jige Chisi + Niko Bam (Leparada), 2nd: Rakjom Jini + Tuba Gadi (Leparada), 3rd: Binko Bagra + Laseng Maio (Namsai) and Ch Kumhan Longphoi + Yumto Doke (Namsai).

GD U-13: 1st: Jumshe Riba + Tupi Gadi (Leparada), 2nd: Jokom Yanu + Laa Anu (Kamle), 3rd: Gonya Riba + Pia Basar (Leparada) and China Tamut + Lemru Mossang (SLSA).

Mixed doubles U-13: 1st: Suraj Das + Jokam Yanu (Capital), 2nd: Gumba Rime + Srishti Kumari (Lohit), 3rd: Sagma Gollo + Mepe Bagang (Pakke-Kessang) and Chera Lotte + Nabam B Isabella (Papum Pare).

BS U-15: 1st: Taku Manku (Capital), 2nd: Pangdun Pansa (Changlang), 3rd: Songio Robin (Papum Pare) and Marmin Uli (Capital).

GS U-15: 1st: Jesicca N Saring (LDV), 2nd: Beryl M Saring (LDV), 3rd: Nang S Mangpang (SLSA) and Laa Anu (Kamle).

BD U-15: 1st: Ch Nantiwa Chowpoo + Ch Sujanand Khen (Namsai), 2nd: Chipe Riram + Ngajum Gara (Lower Siang), 3rd: Nabam Oken + Songio Robin (Papum pare) and Biri Karakuram + Marmin Uli (Capital).

BS U-17: 1st: Taku Manku (Capital), 2nd: Ch Soijan Manlong (Namsai), 3rd: Loki Gollo (SLSA) and Jeelo Linggi (Capital).

GS U-17: 1st: Jamba Waii (E/Kameng), 2nd: Roshni Dari (E/Kameng), 3rd: Beryl M Saring (LDV) and Rinchin D Rongradu (SLSA).

BD U-17: 1st: Ch Nantiwa Chowpoo + Ch Soijan Manglong (Namsai), 2nd: Loki Gollo + Tseten Gyurmey (SLSA), 3rd: Ch Sujanand Khen + Sourav Sonowal (Namsai) and Mom Niting + Pangdun Pansa (Changlang).

Mixed doubles U-17: 1st: Tseten Gyurmey + Beryl M Saring (SLSA/LDV), 2nd: Rito Kaye + Jamba Waii (Capital/E Kameng), 3rd: Kemar Risso + Roshni Dari (Capital/E Kameng) and Loki Gollo + Rinchin D Rongradu (SLSA).