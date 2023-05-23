NSCN (R) operative arrested

CHANGLANG, 22 May: A joint team of the Changlang district police and the 149 Bn CRPF, under the supervision of Changlang SP Mihin Gambo, arrested a self-styled town commander of the NSCN (R) from Nadipar here on Sunday.

The operative has been identified as Khilpong Jugli (47), a resident of Old Shallang village in Changlang district.

“He was associated with NSCN (K) outfit for a long time. Later, in 2019, he deflected to NSCN (R) and continued in the same outfit till he was apprehended by the joint team,” the SP informed in a release, adding that the operative was wanted in multiple criminal cases.