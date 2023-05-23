Agri principal secy visits E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 22 May: Agriculture Production Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar and Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng, accompanied by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh president Dunggoli Libang, District Agriculture Officer Opang Moyong, and others visited the site of the palm oil mill in Niglok here in East Siang district on Monday.

The team also visited the oil palm field of Milo Lego in Rani village and the Patanjali Foods Ltd oil palm nursery in 5 Mile area, and interacted with the oil palm growers to obtain firsthand knowledge of their problems and prospects.

The team also visited the Ane dairy plant, the Siang sabji mandi, the APMC godowns, the input storage building, and the ongoing construction of the smart city multiple fruit-cum-vegetable vendor stalls, besides the Veterinary Training Institute, the dairy farm, the mushroom development centre, the horticulture nursery, etc, in Pasighat. (DIPRO)