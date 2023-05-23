Int’l Day for Biological Biodiversity celebrated

ITANAGAR, 22 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB) and the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s Northeast Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) jointly celebrated the International Day for Biological Biodiversity here on Monday.

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘From agreement to action: Build back biodiversity’.

Earlier, on 21 May, “a nature learning awareness event called ‘Itanagar biodiversity walk’ was organised at the Itanagar Zoological Park,” the APBB informed in a release, adding that participants included “prospective students from Himalayan University, faculty and researchers from GBPNIHE-NERC, and staff from the APBB, who actively engaged in this outdoor activity.”

The board organised painting and essay writing competitions for schoolchildren, while the GBPNIHE-NERC conducted a quiz competition.

On 22 May, the GBPNIHE-NERC hosted a programme, during which GBPNIHE-NERC Head Dr Devendra Kumar highlighted the significance of the day and provided detailed information about the research and development programmes of the institute.

Retired senior research officer of the state’s forest department, Dr BB Bhatt delivered a lecture on ‘An overview of biological resources of Arunachal Pradesh: A sustainable approach’.

“He emphasised the remarkable biodiversity found in the non-protected areas, such as community forests, and highlighted the need for conservation projects that involve the local community,” the APBB informed.

APBB Research Officer Dr Bamin Yakang also spoke.

The celebration concluded with distribution of prizes to the winners of the painting, quiz, and essay competitions.