AoL urges edn min to introduce yoga in schools

ITANAGAR, 22 May: A three-member team from the Art of Living (AoL) on Monday met Education Minister Taba Tedir regarding introducing yoga and meditation in all government and private schools of the state.

On Sunday, the AoL team had met Chief Minister Pema Khandu and urged him to introduce yoga and meditation in the schools of the state.

The AoL said that “the chief minister agreed to the proposal and asked the education minister to look into it.”

Monday’s meeting with Tedir was a follow-up to the discussion with the CM, it said, adding that the education minister has directed Education Commissioner Amad Tak to “process a file in this regard for government approval.”

The education commissioner informed that “the file has been processed for government approval,” the AoL said.

The team further informed that the education commissioner has directed the directors of elementary, secondary and higher and technical education to issue an order to celebrate the International Yoga Day on 21 June in their respective schools, colleges and institutes of higher education.

Later, the team, comprising AoL Arunachal Pradesh secretary Sajeel Sud, state teacher coordinator of AoL Ganga Jerang, and AoL Upper Subansiri secretary Dosh Dasi, met Health Minister Alo Libang and requested him to provide a plot of land for establishing an AoL centre in his constituency in Yingkiong.