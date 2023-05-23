Guv, CM discuss development progs

ITANAGAR, 22 May: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed development programmes, particularly border area development, in the state, besides the challenges being faced by the civil aviation sector, during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

The governor emphasised on “providing better internet connectivity, early automation of departments, and reaching out of officials to the rural communities.”

Citing the examples of Seeh Amrit Sarovar (lake) and Sikhe Amrit Sarovar (lake) in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, Parnaik said that “such biodiversity conservation must be emulated in other parts of the state.”

The CM briefed the governor on the developmental initiatives of the state government. (Raj Bhavan)