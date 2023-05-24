DC urges depts to prepare for monsoon

AALO, 23 May: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato on Tuesday urged all line departments to be prepared for the monsoon season.

Chairing a District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting in his office here, Tato asked the departments to ensure that stocks of rice and domestic gas are available, and said that the “PHED, power and PWD should be proactive during the monsoon season as natural calamities are unpredictable.”

Representatives from the Army, the ITBP and the BRTF informed the DDMA that they are ready to spare their resources during times of need, while ZPC Tupe Ete requested the nodal officers of the DDMA to be “properly equipped in advance.”

The ZPC also requested the district administration to take steps to “check stray animals, especially cows, in the township area, which leads to vehicular accidents.”

DDMO Nima Dorjee requested all the nodal officers (HoDs) to “spare their services during the monsoon season,” and urged the TTC company to provide machineries during natural calamities.

SP Abhimanyu Poswal, administrative officers, HoDs, and officers from the ITBP, the BRTF and the Army attended the meeting. (DIPRO)