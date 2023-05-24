Training prog on arecanut production

NIGLOK, 23 May: Forty-two farmers of Niglok village in East Siang district participated in a training programme on ‘arecanut production technology’ on Tuesday.

The programme was conducted by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), in collaboration with the Digital India Corporation of the union electronics & information technology ministry.

CHF Social Science Head Dr LD Hatai apprised the farmers of the project’s prime focus and objectives, and of the locations to be covered under the project. “The broad objective of the project is to provide right information at the right time and empower the farmers in taking informed decision to enhance their livelihood through mobile-based agro advisory services in the local dialect. The project is being implemented in nine districts of Arunachal Pradesh,” Hatai informed.

Hatai further informed the farmers about the scope and economic benefits of arecanut enterprise, “such as arecanut nursery seedling, arecanut sheet plates-making, and efficient marketing system of arecanut for enhancing farmers’ income as well as sustainable livelihood for small and marginal farmers.”

CHF Assistant Professor PK Nimbollkar apprised the farmers of the “scientific production technology of arecanut with nursery management, spacing, intercropping, integrated disease and pest management,” and encouraged them to use commercial varieties of arecanut like Kahikuchi, Mohitnagra, Mangla, etc.

Agro Associate Vijay Saroh and Arik-Abik-Lunom project field coordinator Ponung Tangu imparted hands-on training on using the M4-agri and UMANG apps.