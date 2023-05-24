RRU celebrates foundation day

PASIGHAT, 23 May: The first foundation day of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here in East Siang district was celebrated on 22 May.

In a video message, RRU Vice Chancellor Prof Bimal N Patel highlighted the new courses introduced by the Pasighat campus of the university and how the police aspirants of the state and the region could benefit from it.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu motivated the students of the university who aspire to serve the state and the nation in strengthening internal security.

A galaxy of dignitaries, including the chief minister’s adviser Tai Tagak, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Niri Congrowju, East Siang SP Sumit Kumar Jha, 5th IRBn Commandant Aishwarya Sharma, RRU Pro-VC Dr Anand Kumar Tripathi, RRU Dean Dr Akshat Mehta, acting Campus Director Avinash Kharel, and PMC Councillor Oyin Gao attended the celebration.