IAF officials, DC discuss Agniveervayu scheme

SEPPA, 23 May: A team of officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF), led by Wing Commander S Shanmugam, the commanding officer of the Guwahati (Assam)-based 11 Airmen Selection Centre, held a meeting regarding the Agniveervayu scheme with the East Kameng DC here on Tuesday.

The wing commander explained the scheme in detail and sought the district administration’s help in creating awareness among the youths about the scheme and motivating them to join the IAF.

The DC assured the team of all support in this regard. (DIPRO)