Coop secy tours L/Subansiri

ZIRO, 23 May: Cooperation Secretary Khrishna Kr Singh visited Ziro valley in Lower Subansiri district on Monday to obtain firsthand understanding of the functioning of the cooperative societies in the district.

During his visit, he commended the smooth functioning of the cooperative societies in the district and urged them to “upkeep the effort to reinvigorate the cooperative movement for the welfare of the people of the district.”

Singh also inspected the convention hall of the Ziro Poultry Farmers’ Cooperative Society Ltd, and the offices of the Senyi Apoo MPCS Ltd, the Kwui MPCS Ltd, the High Vision Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, the Subansiri LAMPS, and the Liga Leyu MPCS Ltd.

He was accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union Chief Executive Officer Gyati Kobing, staffers of the Naharlagun-based DRCS office, and local cooperators of Ziro. (DIPRO)