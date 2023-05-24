DC meets residents of boundary areas

YUPIA, 23 May: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu convened a preliminary meeting here on Tuesday with all the residents of the boundary areas, besides officers of the district, prior to his scheduled visit to his Lakhimpur counterpart on 26 May to discuss the border issue with Assam.

Addressing reporters in his office here, the DC informed that another meeting will be held with the district’s heads of departments, “and at the regional level.”

He informed also that “an order has been passed under Section 133 CrPC for removal of all the speed breakers on the national highway and rural and link roads in the district.”

The order was passed on 18 May, and the DC has issued a time period of 15 days for the removal of the speed breakers.

He further informed that he would convene a coordination meeting on 25 May with the district disaster management officer, medical officers, and members of the National Defence Response Force to discuss monsoon preparedness.