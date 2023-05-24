Outreach prog on TDS held

TAWANG, 23 May: An outreach programme on tax deduction at source (TDS) for the treasury officers and drawing & disbursing officers (DDO) of various departments of Tawang district was convened by Guwahati (Assam)-based Northeast Region Income Tax Commissioner (TDS) Deepak Singh here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, including Tawang ADC Rinchin Leta, DCIT MS Bordoloi, Income Tax Inspector Dharmender, income tax officers from Guwahati and Itanagar, and TOs and DDOs of various departments, Singh said that India is the fifth largest economy in the world, and added that “we are going to achieve five trillion dollar economy for our country very soon.”

“Though 75 years of journey is very short, we as a nation have progressed, and this growth shouldn’t slow down despite the many challenges,” he said.

Guwahati-based Income Tax Deputy Commissioner Manishankar Bordoloi spoke on the roles and responsibilities of the DDOs in TDS deduction, and said that “income tax submission used to be hard some years back, but today you can submit TDS return from any far-flung area and check its status online.”

Speaking about TDS, he said that “it is not a tax but a method of collection of income tax,” and presented a brief on the ways of tax deduction and submission of returns.

Finance & Accounts Officer Choikyong Tsering and Itanagar-based Income Tax Officer Iqbal Syed also spoke. (DIPRO)