East Siang police arrest thief

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

RUKSIN, 24 May: The police here in East Siang district achieved a major breakthrough in a series of theft cases in Ruksin town, with the arrest of a thief from Assam on Monday night.

The thief, who has been identified as Birakhat Rabha @ Bishnu of Jirania in Tripura, was apprehended from Simen Chapori in Dhemaji district with help of the Jonai SDPO and his team of police.

Five theft cases were reported within this month in Ruksin town, in which lakhs of rupees and grocery items were stolen by miscreants. FIRs were lodged at the Ruksin police station with CCTV footages.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had committed the burglaries ‘to make up for the losses he recently had incurred in piggery business.’

With this arrest, more than five theft cases of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been solved, police said.

Further interrogation is underway.