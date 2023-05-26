Activities under VVP discussed

DAPORIJO, 25 May: Activities and projects under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) were discussed during a coordination meeting convened by Consumer Affairs Minister Nakap Nalo here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

During the meeting, which was attended by DC (i/c) Tanam Kyali and HoDs, Nalo took stock of the activities carried out by various departments under the VVP.

He urged the departments concerned to “be proactive and visionary while undertaking any projects and activities.”

The minister also directed the implementing departments to ensure that every DPR and paperwork pertaining to the VVP is submitted on time. (DIPRO)