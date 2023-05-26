KHONSA, 25 May: More than 150 veterans, veer naris and next of kin participated in an ex-servicemen rally organised by the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Zilla and the Rajya Sainik Boards and the administration here in Tirap district on Thursday.

Attending the programme, Dadam CO Pik Tayom lauded the AR battalion for conducting such rallies for the last few years, and said that it would “immensely boost the morale of ex-servicemen, veer naris and next of kin.”

Tayom assured to cooperate with the paramilitary forces and the ex-servicemen in obtaining important documents and certificates in the days to come.

Battalion Commandant, Col Aman Ahluwalia also reassured the veterans that “the welfare of ex-servicemen remains the prime concern of the serving fraternity.”

A good number of problems faced by the ex-servicemen were addressed during the programme, which also featured a medical camp and a facilitation counter of the SBI. (DIPRO)