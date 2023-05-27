AASSATA seeks 2nd phase of SSA teachers’ regularisation

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 May: The All Arunachal Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers’ Association (AASSATA) has sought the second phase of regularisation of SSA (ISSE) teachers, stating that there is a “backlog of posts from 2019 to 2023.”

The announcement of the first phase of regularisation of SSA teachers was made in 2018 to regularise 40 teachers every year. However, the regularisation was done on 6 May, 2022.

Addressing the media at the press club here on Friday, CB-AASSATA president Techi Bollo informed that “we have a backlog of 2,000 posts if counted from 2019 to 2023. In this matter, signature campaigns were also initiated by the legislators and party workers of the ruling government, supporting the SSA teachers.”

Bollo informed that “currently there are 6,240 SSA (ISSE)

teachers in the state, among whom 4,036 are primary teachers and 2,004 are trained graduate teachers.”

He, however, thanked the government for responding to the association’s demands.

Speaking to this reporter over the phone, Bollo informed that “female teachers are availing maternity leave for 185 days along with extra childcare leave. Earlier, we used to get casual leave for only 12 days.”

He informed also that the SSA teachers are availing dearness allowance from 1 January, 2019, along with a 34 percent enhancement in salary.

He, however, urged the government to “immediately process the regularisation of all the pending posts while making proper policy.”

Bollo also referred to the BJP’s 2019 election manifesto on e-governance, wherein it was mentioned that all the contractual teachers under the ISSE would be regularised.

“Barely 11 months are left for the state election, but till date it (the government) has not lived up to its manifesto,” he said.