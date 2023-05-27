Missing NERIST student dies by suicide

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 May: The 19-year-old computer science student of the NERIST, Aniket Dutta Gupta, who had gone missing on Wednesday, reportedly died by suicide after jumping off the Bogibeel bridge into the Brahmaputra river.

Police sources informed that eyewitnesses saw him jumping off the bridge at around 7 am after he alighted from a bus.

A search operation by the Assam Police and the NDRF is on to find his body.

Police sources further said that Aniket spoke to his mother over the phone before taking his own life. He was distressed and depressed after walking out from the exam hall after an invigilator had found a note from his pocket.

Aniket was a native of Assam’s Tinsukia district.