P/Pare, N/Lakhimpur DCs meet

ITANAGAR, 26 May: Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu held a meeting with his North Lakhimpur (Assam) counterpart in North Lakhimpur on Friday.

During the meeting, which was attended also by Papum Pare SP Neelam Nega and Bandedewa Divisional Forest Officer Chukhu Loma, the Papum Pare DC advocated maintaining communal harmony and urged his counterpart to inform in advance before conducting patrolling in the areas within Papum Pare district.

He also expressed alarm over the increasing crime rate in the boundary areas.

The DC and his team later visited Kakoi and apprised the administrative officers of Kakoi and Kimin and the GBs there about the meeting.