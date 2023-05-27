Cleanliness drive organised

ROING, 26 May: Volunteers from all walks of life participated in a ‘Himalayan clean-up drive’ here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday.

The participants collected and segregated different types of waste, ranging from plastic bottles and wrappers to non-biodegradable items. They also made the public aware of the importance of imbibing a sense of responsibility with regard to the environment.

The initiative, which was organised in collaboration with the DUDA and several unions, associations and societies, was themed ‘Who is responsible?’, and was aimed at promoting sustainable civic practices among the people.

“The drive was organised to take a significant step towards preserving the fragile ecosystem of the majestic mountain range, river and landscape of Roing. By removing tonnes of waste, we are not only restoring the natural beauty of the region but also safeguarding wildlife habitats and preventing further environmental degradation,” said AMYAA NGO member Bethem Marai.

She added that “the drive served as a powerful reminder of our responsibility to protect and preserve the wonders of our planet. With collective efforts of volunteers from all walks of life, we are not only witnessing a cleaner and greener Roing but also responsible citizens who have a sense of awareness and commitment for a sustainable future.”