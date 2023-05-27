Orientation prog on e-roll held

BASAR, 26 May: An orientation programme on ‘Updated legal provisions of e-roll, amalgamation of polling station, BLO & ERONET 2.0 apps’ was organised here in Leparada district in the presence of ADC (HQ) and ERO Jummar Bam, COs and AEROs P Mary Bui, Dr Ting Paron and Oter Gao, and all the BLOs of the four circles of the district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, DC Mamata Riba urged the election functionaries of the district to gear up for the upcoming election.

She also urged the BLOs to “ensure an error-free e-roll,” and called for “coordinated efforts by the AEROs and the BLOs.”

Master trainer Batel Rime spoke on the concept and legal provisions of e-roll, and highlighted the practical problems being faced by the BLOs at the ground level, while master trainer Yummar Riram provided hands-on training to the BLOs on the working of the BLO app. (DIPRO)