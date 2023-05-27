Govt schools record dismal performance in AISSE

Tedir blames poor quality edn, lack of professionalism by teachers

[ M Doley ]

ITANAGAR, 26 May: The government schools in Arunachal Pradesh have once again recorded dismal performance in the All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE), 2022-’23, the results of which were declared recently.

Out of the total 14,724 students who had appeared for the Class 10 examination, 5,848 students have passed, registering a pass percentage of 39.72.

Lower Siang recorded the highest pass percentage (58.82) among the 26 districts, including the Itanagar Capital Region, followed by Leparada (56.62), Lower Subansiri (53.07) and Tawang (52.98). Shi-Yomi recorded the lowest pass percentage (25.60).

The top 10 position holders were Arnab Mahanti (93.80%), GHSS Yingkiong; Irfan Ali (92.20%), Government Town Secondary School, Khonsa; Eshita Agarwal (91.20%), GHSS, Yingkiong; Bomge Kakki (91%), IGJGHSS, Pasighat; Bigam Potom (90.60%), GHSS Kamba; Muskan Chetry (90.20%), GHSS Namsai; Goodly Chaurak (90.20%), GHSS Mahadevpur; Prashant Bhagat (90.20%), GHSS Tezu; Aditya Prakash Choubey 88.40%), GHSS, Hayuliang; and Bige Doni (88.40%), GHSS, Namsai.

In the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE), a total of 8,617 students have passed out of 14,085, with a pass percentage of 61.18.

Tawang registered the highest pass percentage (90.46), followed by Papum Pare (82.85) and Shi-Yomi (76.47).

Md Nabin Ali of Dani Kunia GHSS, Ziro topped in the commerce stream, securing 94.6 percent marks. Anil Yadav (89%) and Rei Nashi (77.8%), both from GHSS, Itanagar, secured the second and the third position, respectively, in the commerce stream.

Ali, who scored 473 marks, also emerged as the state topper, overall.

In science, Ayush Aryan of IGJ GHSS secured the top position. He secured 94.4 percent marks.

Zakir Mohammad (92.2%) of GHSS, Tezu, and Rahul Dorjee (91.6%) of GHSS, Yazali, secured the second and the third position, respectively.

Aryan stood second overall.

In arts, Nangram Lungte of GHSS, Koloriang secured the top position, securing 91 percent marks.

Bipasha Das (90.4%) of GHSS, Roing and Mamina Tayeng (89.2%) of GHSS Bolung (LDV) secured the second and the third position, respectively.

When contacted, Education Minister Taba Tedir expressed grave concern over the poor performance by the students of the government schools.

The minister blamed “poor quality education at the elementary level, shortage of subject teachers, and lack of professionalism by teachers” for it.

“Many Class 9 and Class 10 students can’t even read and write English properly,” he said, and informed that his department had placed before the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission 500 vacant teachers’ posts for recruitment two years ago, “but the recruitment process has been hampered due to the current imbroglio in the commission.”

Tedir said that around 600-700 teachers’ posts are currently lying vacant in the state.

School Education Director Marken Kadu echoed the minister’s opinion.

Kadu said that “many students were promoted during the Covid-19 pandemic without conducting examinations, which resulted in poor academic performance by the students.”

Overall toppers’ list (Class 12)

1st: Md Nabin Ali (94.6%), Dani Kunia Govt Hr Sec School, Ziro, 2nd: Ayush Aryan (94.4%), IGJ GHSS, Pasighat, 3rd: Zakir Mohammad (92.2%), Govt Hr Sec School, Tezu, 4th: Rahul Dorjee (91.6%), GHSS, Yazali, 5th: Nangram Lungte (91%), GHSS, Koloriang, 6th: Bipasha Das (90.4%), GHSS, Roing, 7th: Ankit Shukla (89.6%), GHSS, Miao, 8th: Mamina Tayeng (89.2%), GHSS, Bolung (LDV), 9th: Anil Yadav (89%), GHSS, Itanagar, and 10th: Hage Mudo (89%), Dani Kunia GHSS, Ziro.