Awareness prog on Mission LiFE held

TAWANG, 26 May: The Tawang divisional forest office conducted ‘awareness-cum-action events’ under the ‘Mission LiFE’ campaign here on Friday.

The programme, which emphasised on promoting lifestyle for the betterment of the environment, saw the participation of the Tawang DFO, members of the All Tawang Student Union and the district BJP unit, besides students from the Mon Heritage School and ITBP jawans.

This was followed by a plantation drive at the ITBP camp here, during which more than 200 saplings were planted, the forest office informed in a release.