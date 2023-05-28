Lowang inaugurates smart school

DEOMALI, 27 May: DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated a smart school under ‘Project Digi-kaksha’ at the government upper primary school in NTC here in Tirap district on Saturday.

Digi-kaksha is a first-of-its-kind project in any government school of the state, the Tirap DIPRO informed.

“It has a 4K HD interactive android teaching board, which will revolutionise teaching and learning pedagogy. The smart school will have pre-loaded (offline and online) creative learning content for the learners from nursery to Class 12, based on the CBSE curriculum,” the DIPRO said, and added that “the use of phonetics, animated and real-life concept videos will empower even the children with special needs at the early stages.”

In his inaugural address, Lowang emphasised on “teaching on civic values like importance of hygiene and anti-drugs awareness through the use of documentaries every week.”

ADC Vishakha Yadav, who conceptualised the digi-kaksha project to bridge the gap between information technology and education, highlighted “the volunteer-led evening pathshala after the normal school hours to bring the dropouts back into the education system.”

She said that “the aim of the project is to address poor exam performance and rising dropout rates,” the DIPRO informed.

The digi-kaksha project was executed by the Namsang BDO, in collaboration with the Deomali BEO, the DIPRO added.