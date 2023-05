BAMENG, 27 May: Local MLA Goruk Pordung inspected the ongoing Pakke-Bameng road project here in East Kameng district on Friday.

The MLA, who was accompanied by Pakke-Bameng Road Monitoring Committee chairman Resham Beyong, the PWD EE, and others, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work, which is being monitored by the PWD.

The contractor of the project, as well as the PWD assured the MLA that the project would be completed before 2024.