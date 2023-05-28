Lifestyle management workshop held

ITANAGAR, 27 May: A workshop titled ‘Stress and health with lifestyle management’ was organised at the Dorjee Khandu Conventional Hall here on Saturday by the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Ltd (HPDCAPL) on Saturday.

HPDCAPL Chairman Toko Onuj inaugurated the event in the presence of NHPC Designated Director (Technical) RK Chaudhary.

The workshop was aimed at raising awareness about the growing health disorders caused by modern practices, such as diabetes, hypertension, stress, obesity, joint pain, etc. The participants were apprised of preventive techniques and provided with knowledge to enhance productivity and job performance.

Around 100 persons participated in the workshop, which was conducted by Dr Vishal Gaur.

Among others, NHPC General Manager Rajiv Kumar, engineers from M/s Growever Infra Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, and officials from the HPDCAPL attended the workshop.