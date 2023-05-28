Prog under Mission LiFE conducted

TAWANG, 27 May: The Tawang forest division conducted an awareness programme and a plantation drive at the DRDO premises and the Tawang Public School (TPS) here on Saturday as part of the Mission LiFE campaign.

The event, which was organised by Range Forest Officer Tage Haniya, in collaboration with WWF coordinator (western Arunachal landscape) Kamal Medhi and his team, saw the participation of DDSE Hridar Phuntsok, TPS Principal H Tripathi, students, faculty members, and others.

One hundred saplings of Illicium griffithi and Pinus wallichiana were planted during the event.