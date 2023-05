ITANAGAR, 27 May: Aani Taki and Chumreingam Angkang topped the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE, diploma) in the APST and the non-APST category, respectively.

A total of 223 candidates had appeared for the examination. The results were declared on the same day of the examination, 27 May, the higher & technical education director informed in a release.

The results are available on the department’s website www.apdhte.nic.in.