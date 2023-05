Powerlifters win 9 gold, 1 bronze

ITANAGAR, 29 May: The powerlifters from Arunachal Pradesh won 9 gold and 2 bronze medals in the National Raw Powerlifting (WPC India) Championship, which was held in Gujarat from 25 to 28 May.

Riba Singhi from 4th IRBn won a gold medal each in full powerlifting and deadlift, and one bronze in bench press.

He lifted 195 kgs in squat, 117.5 kgs in bench press and 222 kgs in deadlift, for a total of 534.5 kgs.

Competing in the women’s 75 kg bodyweight category, Meli Singhi Kino won one gold medal each in full powerlifting, deadlift, and bench press.

She lifted 120 kgs in deadlift, 57.5 kgs in bench press, and 107.5 kgs in squat.

Lapung Neri also won one gold medal each in full powerlifting, deadlift and bench press in the sub-junior boys’ 52 kg category.

He lifted 120 kgs in deadlift, 60 kgs in bench press, and 85 kgs in squat.

Yumnam Biju Singh won a gold medal in bench press and a bronze medal in deadlift in the men’s senior category.