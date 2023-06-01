Horti dept bids farewell to Tatung

ITANAGAR, 31 May: The horticulture department bade farewell to horticulture director Tage Tatung on his superannuation, in a farewell function here on Wednesday.

Tatung joined the department as extension officer (agri.) in Pangin community development block on 26 July, 1984 and thereafter served in various categories.

The officer has made some remarkable contributions to the department and helped in lifting up the image of horticulture department not only in state but also in national level, said a dept release.

One of the major contributions was introduction of Kiwi fruit crop in the state in 1992 from Himachal Pradesh while he was posted at regional apple nursery, Dirang in West Kameng.

He was also instrumental in bringing out wine policy of Arunachal Pradesh during his tenure as managing director, Arunachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Board.