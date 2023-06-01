DAPORIJO, 31 May: A one day awareness-cum-training on “Effective waste management at community level and emphasizing on reduce – reuse- recycle (3R) of plastic waste” was jointly organized by the urban development and housing department, Daporijo division, Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), Daporijo and Women Welfare Association (WWA), Tawang here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, APSCW vice chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad urged womenfolk to come forward and join the initiative to minimise the use of plastic.

Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki appreciated the initiative and assured all possible support to the organizers.

Resource person of the training, WWA, Tawang convener Tashi Wangmu briefed about the role of WWA in addressing the plastic waste management in the area while, WWA, Jung secretary Choten Lhamu spoke about ways to effectively manage waste at community level and emphasized on Reduce – Reuse – Recycle (3R) of plastic wastes.

APWWS (CEC) president Kani Nada Maling spoke about ways women can play a pivotal role in protecting the environment.

Lungla MLA-cum-chairperson of WWA, Tawang Tsering Lhamu, Daporijo branch general secretary Yabom Lida Kodak, vice president Bandana Nasi Doyom and publicity secretary Yater Lida Nilling also spoke.